VMI ‘boots’ Chattanooga in OT 37-34

Lexington, Va. – Jerry Rice’s fifth field goal, which tied a school record, was a 37-yarder in overtime that gave VMI a 37-34 win over Chattanooga. Rice’s fourth field goal, a career-long 49-yarder with 41 seconds to play, put VMI up 34-31. But Chattanooga, ranked No. 19 in the FCS coaches’ poll, quickly answered with Aaron Sears’ 39-yard field goal with one second remaining. In OT, the Mocs picked up five yards but Sears pushed a 37-yard field goal attempt wide right. The Keydets also picked up five yards before Rice’s winner, which matched a single-game record dating to 1977. The Keydets are 4-0 against the Mocs in OT games.