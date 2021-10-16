Ferrum edges Shenandoah for Homecoming win

Ferrum, Va. – Seth Deaton’s field goal from 35 yards out with three seconds left in regulation was the difference as Ferrum picked up the ODAC win during Homecoming Weekend. Titus Jones was 14-21 passing for 202 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Tmahdae Penn had three receptions for 125 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Panthers (5-1, 2-1 ODAC). Penn’s nine touchdown receptions this season are a new school record. Steven Hugney was 23-35 passing for 207 yards for the Hornets (4-2, 2-2 ODAC) and Patrick Richie had three field goals.