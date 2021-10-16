Liberty Christian Academy proves dominant over Heritage

LYNCHBURG, VA. – Friday night’s game of two Lynchburg powerhouses proved that the Bulldogs’ bark is just as powerful as their bite.
In our Game of the Week, the Liberty Christian Academy Bulldogs beat the Heritage Pioneers, 49-10.
