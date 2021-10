Monday night football action on the high school gridiron served the latest installment of the Rocking Chair rivalry: Glenvar at James River, a matchup the Highlanders haven’t lost since 2013.

BUCHANAN, Va. – Monday night football action on the high school gridiron served the latest installment of the Rocking Chair rivalry: Glenvar at James River, a matchup the Highlanders haven’t lost since 2013.

They proved themselves yet again, retaining the famed Rocking Chair with a score of 24-21.