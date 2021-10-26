Gut check week for Virginia Tech defense as they prepare for Georgia Tech

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Three straight losses for Virginia Tech and the end of a home stretch as they head on the road to Atlanta this weekend. Attitude is everything and wide receiver Tayvion Robinson has no interest in making a bad thing worse.

“You have two choices, you can either give up, or keep going, and none of these guys want to give up,” he said. “We all care a tremendous amount, a tremendous amount about what we’re doing so that’s that.”

The attention now turning to 3-4 Georgia Tech, who play a similar style of football compared to the Hokies’ latest opponent in Syracuse.

“I mean they’re good, their running back is a stud,” Dax Hollifield said. “He’s really really good. We have to shut down the run game.”

Another challenge for the defense who had impressive efforts the first half of the season, but head coach Justin Fuente was realistic about their play against Syracuse.

“We probably played our worst game defensively, we did play our worst game defensively, but our guys keep doing everything they can to give us a chance to win,” Fuente said.

Ad

A gut check for sophomore Norell Pollard.

“Six weeks straight we were playing lights out. It’s not getting lazy with the techniques and the alignment assignment, we have to go out there and play hard every day,” Pollard said. “We got guys like James Mitchell not able to play, you have to think to do it for him, do it for guys like that who’s not able to play the game, and know every time you step out on the field that you’re blessed just to play the game.”

Kick off at Georgia Tech is slated for noon on Saturday.