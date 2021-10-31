Cloudy icon
Liberty crushes UMass to earn seventh win of the season

Willis passed for 307 yards and four touchdowns

Associated Press, Associated Press

Eric Johnson, Sports Anchor / Reporter

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Malik Willis threw for four scores and Liberty put up two quick touchdowns to open the game in defeating Massachusetts 62-17. The Flames scored touchdowns just over a minute apart on their first two possessions, led 21-3 after one quarter and 41-3 by halftime in winning their 15th straight home game, a program record.

They had the fourth-longest active FBS home streak coming into Saturday’s game. Willis finished 19 of 27 for 307 yards before giving way in the third quarter. Ellis Merriweather rushed for 149 yards on 24 carries for UMass.

Saturday’s win proved to be the 25th for Hugh Freeze as head coach at Liberty-- the fastest coach to reach such a feat.

