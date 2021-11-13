42º
wsls logo

Sports

Christiansburg gets shutout victory over Staunton River in playoff opener

Blue Demons won 48-0

Jeff Williamson, Digital Content Manager

Tags: 1st and 10, Staunton River Golden Eagles, Blue Ridge District, Christiansburg Blue Demons, River Ridge District
Blue Demons won 48-0.

Christiansburg left no doubt as to why they’re entering the Region 3D playoffs as the top seed.

On Friday night, the Blue Demons beat the 8-seed Staunton River Golden Eagles 48-0.

Christiansburg will now host 5-seed Lord Botetourt.

Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Jeff Williamson arrived at WSLS 10 in March 2016.

email