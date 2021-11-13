Christiansburg gets shutout victory over Staunton River in playoff opener

Christiansburg left no doubt as to why they’re entering the Region 3D playoffs as the top seed.
On Friday night, the Blue Demons beat the 8-seed Staunton River Golden Eagles 48-0.
Christiansburg will now host 5-seed Lord Botetourt.
