Hokies win at Navy, UVA handles Radford on Fri. night hardwoods

Annapolis, MD/Charlottesville, Va. – Keve Aluma made all 10 of his foul shots and scored 20 points and Hunter Cattoor scored 19 and Storm Murphy 11 and Virginia Tech beat Navy 77-57. The Hokies shot 50% (27 for 54).

Aluma made 10 of Virginia Tech’s 15 total foul shots. Greg Summers’ layup 16 seconds in gave Navy its only lead of the game. Aluma scored a basket and Cattoor sank a 3-pointer to start an 11-0 run. Tyler Nelson scored 15 for Navy and Daniel Deavers and Summers scored 10 apiece.

The Hokies improve to 4-3 all-time against Navy and the win also proved to be the fourth consecutive regular season non-conference win for the Hokies.

In Charlottesville, Armaan Franklin scored 21 points, Jayden Gardner had 18 and No. 25 Virginia rediscovered its offense, beating Radford 73-52. Virginia was beaten by Navy on Tuesday night. This time the Cavaliers used a 24-5 first-half burst to take a 32-15 lead.

Radford never got closer than 15 points the rest of the way. Bryan Hart led Radford with 12 points. Virginia outscored Radford 24-6 from the free-throw line.