LYNCHBURG, Va. – Heritage couldn’t fight off the Brookville Bees twice in one season.

On Friday night, the 3-seed Bees beat the 2-seed Pioneers, 50-21.

On October 8 when these teams played, Hertiage won 30-23 in double overtime.

Brookville will now travel to 1-seed Liberty Christian in next week’s Region 3C final.