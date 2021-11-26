Glenvar hosts Appomattox Co in Region 2C Showdown

Salem, Va. – Two of our ‘usual suspects’ in the playoff, perennial powers Glenvar and Appomattox County are set to collide again. Glenvar has rolled through another stellar season at 11-1. The Highlanders land as the top seed in Region 2C. They will host state power Appomattox County in the region finals. The Raiders have ousted the Highlanders from the postseason the last four times they’ve met.

“We’re looking forward to the challenge, we’re excited about it. Obviously when you win five out of six state titles, you’re doing something right. They run a class program, they’re good athletes, they’re tough they’re well-coached, it’s definitely going to be a challenge,” Glenvar head coach Kevin Clifford says.

“It’s huge that we get to make it this year and last year, but we juts focus on getting everything done one week at a time. In order to beat a team like that, you have to execute on every side of the ball, including the little things, special teams, turnovers, things like that,” Glenvar quarterback Aiden Wolk says.

Coach Doug Smith’s Appomattox team comes in 10-1, their lone loss being to Class 3 Heritage in a game where they were missing a number of key starters. Appomattox County has won five of the last six Class 2 VHSL State titles. Glenvar has the home field advantage for the Friday 2 pm contest.