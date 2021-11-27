Liberty Christian rolls over Bees to claim Region 3C Crown

Lynchburg, Va. – The Bulldogs of LCA haven’t missed a beat in the fall of 2021. Liberty Christian rolled to their 12th straight win, a 42-6 domination of Brookville in a Seminole District rematch. LCA’s last loss came in the state semifinals in the spring, a 24-22 decision at Lord Botetourt. Coach Frank Rocco’s 12-0 squad will now host Abingdon in the State semifinals.