35º
wsls logo

Sports

Galax uses stifling defense claim Region 1C title, 14-0

Maroon Tide advances to state semifinals

John Appicello, Sports Director

Tags: Galax Maroon Tide, Parry McCluer Fighting Blues, 1st and 10

Top region seed Galax used a couple of first half scores and a dynamic defensive effort to win the Region 1C title over Parry McCluer 14-0. Javonte Reeves rushed of a first half score and quarterback Ian Ashworth hit Ayden White for a second quarter touchdown pass to account for the scoring. The Maroon Tide (10-2) bottled up the power ground game led by RB John Snider in check throughout the game. Th Blues finish the season 9-4. Galax moves on to take on Region 1D champion Holston in the state semifinals.

Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

John serves as the Sports Director at WSLS 10. From Virginia Tech, to NASCAR and everything in between, WSLS 10 Sports covers the names making big plays in the NBA, NFL, NHL and MLB.

email

facebook