Galax uses stifling defense claim Region 1C title, 14-0

Top region seed Galax used a couple of first half scores and a dynamic defensive effort to win the Region 1C title over Parry McCluer 14-0. Javonte Reeves rushed of a first half score and quarterback Ian Ashworth hit Ayden White for a second quarter touchdown pass to account for the scoring. The Maroon Tide (10-2) bottled up the power ground game led by RB John Snider in check throughout the game. Th Blues finish the season 9-4. Galax moves on to take on Region 1D champion Holston in the state semifinals.