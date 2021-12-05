Late FG lifts Washington Football Team to 17-15 win at Las Vegas

(Mark Tenally, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) celebrating a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks during the second half of an NFL football game, Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Mark Tenally)

Newly-acquired kicker Brian Johnson hit a 48-yard field goal with 37 seconds left to lift the Washington Football Team to a 17-15 win at Las Vegas on Sunday.

It was the fourth straight win for Washington.

After a 37-yard field goal by Daniel Carlson gave Las Vegas a 15-14 lead with 2:26 remaining, Washington drove down just short of the Las Vegas 30-yard line.

Facing a fourth-and-inches, Washington elected to kick a field goal, and Johnson, signed on Tuesday after spending time with New Orleans, delivered.

Washington’s defense then broke up a Hail Mary attempt by the Raiders at the end of the game to preserve the win and improve to 6-6.

Leading 7-6 at going into the fourth quarter, Washington extended its lead to 14-6 with 13:28 remaining on a 4-yard touchdown pass from Taylor Heinicke to Antonio Gibson.

The Raiders cut Washington’s lead to 14-12 with 10:57 left on a 1-yard touchdown run by Josh Jacobs, but the 2-point conversion attempt to tie the game failed.

Washington took a 7-0 lead with 9:39 left in the first quarter on a 7-yard touchdown pass from Taylor Heinicke to Logan Thomas.

The score remained that way until Carlson kicked a 52-yard field goal with nine seconds left in the first half for the Raiders.