Mitchell, Barno the latest Hokies to declare for the 2022 NFL Draft

ROANOKE, Va. – When Virginia Tech suits up for the New Era Pinstripe Bowl on December 29, it will be without Amare Barno.

The defensive lineman announced via Twitter on Monday his plans to opt out of the bowl game and declare for the NFL Draft.

Thank You Hokie Nation! 🧡 pic.twitter.com/PLQmiKLNPI — Amaré D. Barno (@Ayye_Barno) December 6, 2021

As a defensive end, Barno tallied 10 sacks in 21 games over the past two seasons. He also had a total of 78 sacks and three forced fumbles.

Standout tight end James Mitchell also announced his plans to declare for the Draft on Monday.

Mitchell ends his college career with 838 receiving yards and a total of 12 touchdowns over the past 3 years. Mitchell played in just two games in the 2021 season before suffering a season-ending knee injury in the Middle Tennessee matchup.