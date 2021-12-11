Galax prepares for title tilt against Riverheads--again.

Galax, Va. – Galax coach Shane Allen and company will try to turn the tables on the Gladiators of Riverheads, who took them down 65-29 back in May. Riverheads comes in 13-0 and will be seeking their 6th straight state title and 50th straight win. A win would give them the nation’s longest current win streak.



The Maroon Tide are 11-2, with quality losses to Class 2 Region finalist Glenvar and class 2 state finalist Graham.

“They respect Riverheads, they’re a great program, when you play them you better respect them. But we also lift weights too, we practice too, so we’re going to come out and try our best to win the ball game. We emphasize to our guys, we gotta come out, can’t let it get in our minds, play our game and do what we need to do, They’re going to do what they want to do, we’re going to do what we need to do, and let it play out on the field,” Galax head coach Shane Allen says.

The VHSL Class 1 State Final is set for 4:30 p.m. at Salem Stadium.