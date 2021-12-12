Riverheads downs Galax for 6th consecutive Class 1 title

Salem, Va. – Riverheads incredible Class 1 domination of VHSL football continued Saturday in Salem with another dominate performance, 45-14. Its Riverheads 6th consecutive state football crown. The win marks their 50th straight win, which is currently the longest active win streak in the nation.

The Gladiators jumped out to a 14-0 first half lead behind a stingy defense and meat-grinder rushing attack. Cayden Cook-Cash rambled for 224 yards on 18 carries and found the end zone 4 times. Teammate Luke Bryant added 177 yards on 15 carries and another score as Riverheads ground attack was unrelenting, rushing for 438 total yards. Galax got a 1 yard TD plunge from senior quarterback Ian Ashworth to cap a long drive and pull the Maroon Tide within 21-7. Ashworth finished with 130 passing yards while facing heavy pressure throughout. Senior tailback Javonte Reeves cashed in from 41 yards out for Galax’s other score. Reeves finished with 88 total yards.

“Offensively we had some opportunities and just didn’t capitalize and so I got to do a better job of calling plays but I thought the kids fought and played hard for all 4 quarters and that’s all I can ask for from them dudes. Nobody expected us to be here, nobody expected us to be even close at half-time and our kids fought and fought --you got a commend them for that,” Galax coach Shane Allen explained.

Riverheads finishes 14-0, and has now captured 9 state titles in program history. Galax concludes the season at 11-3.