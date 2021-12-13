Virginia Tech women close out non-conference play with win over Radford

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Virginia Tech picked up a home win in an NRV showdown with Radford on Sunday, 89-40.

The Hokies opened the game on an 11-2 run, not allowing a Highlanders field goal in the first 4 minutes of play. Elizabeth Kitley, scored six of the team’s first 13 points, eclipsing the 1,000 point mark of her career.

While Tech led by as many as 11 points early, Radford caught fire behind Bridget Birkhead who was lethal from beyond the arc. She knocked down 4 first half three-pointers and pulled the Highlanders within 2 points of the lead towards the end of the opening quarter.

But Virginia Tech didn’t waver. Their defense only allowed 11 second half points, forcing Radford to shoot just 25 percent in the game. Azana Baines and Elizabeth Kitley both finished with double-doubles (Kitley- 22 points, 10 rebounds; Baines- 14 points, 12 rebounds).

The Hokies earned their 10th consecutive win over the Highlanders and close the non-conference portion of their schedule with a record of 8-3. Virginia Tech will open ACC play on Sunday, Dec. 19 at Florida State.

Ad

As for Radford, they now have a 4-5 record this season and will prepare for the Coastal Christmas Classic in Conway, South Carolina. They will play College of Charleston on Saturday, Dec. 18 then play host Coastal Carolina on Sunday. Both games are slated for 4:30 p.m. tip times.