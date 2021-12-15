MONETA, Va. – James River beat Staunton River on the road on Tuesday, 62-19.
WATCH: James River boys basketball picks up win on the road
Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.
The District of Columbia has filed a civil lawsuit seeking harsh financial penalties against far-right groups Proud Boys and Oath Keepers over their role in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol by supporters of former President Donald Trump.
MONETA, Va. – James River beat Staunton River on the road on Tuesday, 62-19.
Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.