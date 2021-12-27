Washington Football Team trails Dallas at halftime, 42-7

(Michael Ainsworth, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Dallas Cowboys' Trevon Diggs (7) celebrates intercepting a pass thrown by Washington Football Team's Taylor Heinicke in the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

It couldn’t have been a worse first half for the Washington Football Team at Dallas on Sunday.

The Cowboys collected 388 yards of total offense in the half and are leading at halftime, 42-7.

Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott has thrown for 321 yards and four touchdowns in the first half.

Dallas opened the scoring with 7:42 left in the first quarter on a 5-yard touchdown pass from Dak Prescott to Ezekiel Elliott.

The Cowboys took a 14-0 lead on a 9-yard touchdown pass from Prescott to Dalton Schultz with 3:08 left in the first, then took a 21-0 lead with 2:27 remaining in the first on a 40-yard interception return for a touchdown by DeMarcus Lawrence.

Washington answered to start the second quarter, cutting the Dallas lead to 21-7 on an 8-yard touchdown pass from Taylor Heinicke to Antonio Gibson with 14:53 left until halftime.

But Dallas regained a 21-point lead at 28-7 on an 11-yard touchdown run by Elliott with 10:34 left in the second quarter.

The Cowboys then took a 35-7 lead with 2:31 remaining until halftime on a 1-yard touchdown pass from Prescott to Terence Steele.

With five seconds left in the half, Dallas took a 42-7 lead on a 13-yard touchdown pass from Prescott to Amari Cooper.