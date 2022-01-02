VMI rallies past Furman 76-67

LEXINGTON, Va. – VMI moved to 2-0 in Southern Conference play with a 76-67 win over Furman. Senior Jake Stephens scored a game-high 23 points and added 8 rebounds, four assists and three blocks. Sean Conway finished with his sixth double-double of his career.

Furman held a six point lead at halftime before VMI put together a 20-6 run over seven minutes. The Keydets took a 74-61 lead and never looked back.

VMI shot 51 percent from the field in the 9 point victory. It proved to be the teams first win of the season after trailing at halftime.

“I was really proud of the guys’ effort and response in the second half. We told them how physical Furman is. Furman’s been a great team and they were very physical and they had been bringing it to us and the ball wasn’t moving like it needed to on offense,” said head coach Dan Earl. “They were quicker and hurt us with some cuts in the first half. Our defense wasn’t good either. After halftime, we came out with a totally different sense of urgency. Making shots certainly helps and defensively we were more into it and the ball was moving much better in the second half.”

VMI will travel to Johnson City, Tennessee on Wednesday for a 7 p.m. tip off with ETSU.