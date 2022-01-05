Virginia vs. Virginia Tech women’s hoops game postponed

ROANOKE, Va. – The ACC Women’s basketball schedule welcomed some mid-week changes with the postponement of three games originally slated for Thursday evening:

Clemson at Florida State

Georgia Tech at Duke

Virginia at Virginia Tech

Florida State, Georgia Tech and Virginia are adhering to COVID-19 protocols according to a release sent out by the ACC.

This is the third consecutive game that the Cavaliers have had postponed.

They last suited up at NC State on December 19.

UVA is currently 3-8 (0-1 in ACC) while Virginia Tech is currently 11-3 (3-0 in ACC).