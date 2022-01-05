44º
Virginia vs. Virginia Tech women’s hoops game postponed

It’s the 3rd straight game the Cavs have had postponed

Eric Johnson, Sports Anchor / Reporter

Virginia vs. VT women postponed (WSLS)

ROANOKE, Va. – The ACC Women’s basketball schedule welcomed some mid-week changes with the postponement of three games originally slated for Thursday evening:

  • Clemson at Florida State
  • Georgia Tech at Duke
  • Virginia at Virginia Tech

Florida State, Georgia Tech and Virginia are adhering to COVID-19 protocols according to a release sent out by the ACC.

This is the third consecutive game that the Cavaliers have had postponed.

They last suited up at NC State on December 19.

UVA is currently 3-8 (0-1 in ACC) while Virginia Tech is currently 11-3 (3-0 in ACC).

