Mark Poston resigns as Rockbridge County head football coach

ROANOKE, Va. – Rockbridge County head football coach Mark Poston has resigned from his post in Lexington.

10 Sports confirmed the move with Rockbridge County Athletic Director Adam Haynes on Thursday afternoon.

Poston spent the last six seasons leading the Wildcats in what was a remarkable turnaround for the program.

In 2016, his first year at the helm, Rockbridge County turned in a winless season; however, since then, they’ve gone 32-30 under Poston and have made the Region 3C playoffs in each of the past five seasons.

Prior to his stint at Rockbridge County, Poston spent three seasons at Nelson County High School and most notably led Eastern Montgomery to the 2010 Group A D-1 state final during an eight-year stint in Elliston.

An immediate search for a replacement has begun.