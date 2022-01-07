34º
Radford opens Big South play with win over USC Upstate

Jeffers scores a career-high 23 points

Eric Johnson, Sports Anchor / Reporter

Radford def. USC Upstate 82-77 (WSLS)

ROANOKE, Va. – After having it’s last two games canceled, the Radford men’s basketball team returned to the court to open Big South conference action on the road at USC Upstate. In a game that featured 18 lead changes, the Highlanders had a 14-0 run in the second half that propelled them to an 82-77 victory.

Josiah Jeffers led the Highlanders with a career-high 23 points while Lewis Djonkam and Rashun Williams each added 12 points. The win snapped a 4-game losing streak for Radford.

Up next, they will host North Carolina A&T on Saturday with tip off slated for 4:30 p.m.

