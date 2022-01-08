U.S. Figure Skating Championships Day 3 Recap: Nathan Chen breaks another record

Nathan Chen will compete in the men's short at the 2022 U.S. Figure Skating Championships.

Men's short

Nathan Chen does it again.

The 22-year-old Salt Lake City native scored a 115.39 in the men' short program – and broke another national record.

Skating to “La Boheme,” Chen landed a four Lutz and three-toe combination for a staggering 20-plus points. It was the highest-scoring element in the entire competition.

“Lutz has been a little tricky for me this season, so I’m really happy that I was able to put it out, especially the second half … Overall, I’m happy with the way that I skated.”

“Is he superhuman?” commentator Tara Lipinski said. “I don’t understand this, it’s so crazy how he keeps pushing the technical level at this point in his career.”

“Absolutely brilliant,” said commentator Johnny Weir. “This is the message he needs to send out to the world ahead of the Olympics … The two quads in this short program are the most difficult quads anyone has ever landed, and he combined them with the artistry and beauty that he’s known for.”

Vincent Zhou, widely considered the second-best U.S. figure skater and last year's silver medalist at nationals, also executed an impressive routine during the night’s final performance. Skating to Josh Groban’s cover of “Vincent (Starry Starry Night),” Zhou earned an impressive 112.78 points.

There are three Olympic berths available for the 2022 Winter Olympics, and Chen and Zhou are well on their way to punching their tickets.

However, the fight for third was intense.

Performing second, Virginia's 17-year-old Ilia Malinin skated the best short of his life to a cover of Michael Jackson's "Billie Jean:” His routine was fast, sharp and clean – and earned 103.46 points.

"He has improved so much since last season, but I was impressed by him then," Lipinski said. "I knew this kid was going to be the face of the future. If Nathan is Batman, this is Robin."

A confident, energetic Jason Brown took to the ice early. Also favored for a podium position, he entered to loud applause and left to a standing ovation. Brown opened with a triple flip and landed a clean triple Axel, but his program didn’t quite have the technical aspiration of other skaters. “That was a piece of art come to life,” said Lipinski, emphasizing his “off-the-charts” grades of execution. “The complexity in every move that he makes, the difficult transitions in and out of those of jumps … The way that he’s found a passageway to beat the scoring system is in the component score.” He initially took second place with 100.84 points, but ended in fourth place.

Jimmy Ma placed a distant fifth with 91.62 points.

Similar to the ice dance competition, the free skate now comes down to two battles: Zhou versus Chen, and Malinin versus Brown. The latter will determine who earns the final podium spot – and, potentially, Olympic berth.

