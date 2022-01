RADFORD, Va. – In a game they trailed by as many as 12 points, the Radford Highlanders showed perseverance late by putting together a late 12-2 run. But in the end two missed three pointers in the closing seconds led to a 73-72 North Carolina A&T victory.

The Highlanders were led by Josiah Jeffers who scored 18 points. Dravon Mangum scored 17 points while Bryan Hart added 11 points in the loss.

The Aggies shot 56 percent from the field, moving to 7-9 overall, 2-0 in Big South play.