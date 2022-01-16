Flames earn road win behind McGhee’s record setting performance

FORT MYERS, Fla. – Liberty moved to 3-0 in ASUN play with a 78-75 road win over Florida Gulf Coast, thanks to a historical performance by Darius McGhee. The reigning ASUN Player of the Year dropped a career-best and program-record 48 points.

In a game where they once trailed by 11 points, the Flames used a 13-0 run put on by McGhee himself in the second half. The star guard scored 37 of Liberty’s 48 points in the second half. McGhee’s 48 points is the most scored by a Division I individual player this season.

The Flames return home to face Jacksonville on Tuesday, tipoff set for 7 p.m. from Liberty Arena.