Flames earn road win behind McGhee’s record setting performance

Liberty shot 48 percent from the field

Eric Johnson, Sports Anchor / Reporter

Steven Gonzalez, Liberty University Athletics

Liberty def. FGCU 78-75 (WSLS)

FORT MYERS, Fla. – Liberty moved to 3-0 in ASUN play with a 78-75 road win over Florida Gulf Coast, thanks to a historical performance by Darius McGhee. The reigning ASUN Player of the Year dropped a career-best and program-record 48 points.

In a game where they once trailed by 11 points, the Flames used a 13-0 run put on by McGhee himself in the second half. The star guard scored 37 of Liberty’s 48 points in the second half. McGhee’s 48 points is the most scored by a Division I individual player this season.

The Flames return home to face Jacksonville on Tuesday, tipoff set for 7 p.m. from Liberty Arena.

Eric is no stranger to the Roanoke Valley. He is a Roanoke native and proud graduate of William Fleming High School.

