Virginia Tech outlasts Notre Dame 79-73 for its first ACC win

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Justyn Mutts gave Virginia Tech the lead with just over a minute to go and Storm Murphy hit a 3-pointer with 20 seconds left to earn the Hokies a 79-73 win over Notre Dame. Virginia Tech came from 10 point down in the second half to get its first win in five Atlantic Coast Conference starts and snap a six-game win streak by the Fighting Irish.

Mutts led the Hokies with 24 points and 9 rebounds, a welcomed sight for coach Mike Young who’s been waiting to see him step up on the offensive end. Another positive in Saturday nights win was the 22 point performance from Nahiem Alleyne. The guard who has been in a shooting slump, was 8-of-10 from the field and led the Hokies in minutes played, 38. Virginia Tech shot 59 percent from the field, 50 percent from three point range.

The Fighting Irish were led by Paul Atkinson Jr. who scored 19 points and collected 9 rebounds.

Virginia Tech will now prepare for a 3-game road swing that begins at NC State on Wednesday, at Boston College on Jan. 22 and at North Carolina on Jan. 24.