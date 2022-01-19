ODAC Hoops: Roanoke men defeat Ferrum 84-60

SALEM, Va. – In Tuesday night ODAC hoops action Roanoke College defeated Ferrum College 84-60. The Maroons improve to 10-4 overall and 2-3 in conference play. The Panthers are now 5-8 overall and are still in search of their first conference win this season.

It was a great start for Ferrum, who knocked down 8 three pointers. Former Halifax County Comet and Virginia State transfer James Smith Jr. scored a game-high 27 points off the bench on 10-of-20 shooting.

The Maroons were paced in the first half by contributions across the board and that’s what led to a slim 33-31 halftime advantage. In the second half, Roanoke gained separation from Ferrum. Justin Kuthan has been a force of late and notched 22 points off the bench on 10-of-12 shooting. As a team, the Maroons shot 62 percent from the field and 47 percent from beyond the arc.

Up next Roanoke will play at Lynchburg on Thursday at 7 p.m. Ferrum will also be in action Thursday at 7 p.m. to play host to Randolph.