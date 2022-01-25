Cave Spring beats Northside in dominant fashion 61-39

ROANOKE, Va. – After falling to Northside by 3 points in early December, the Cave Spring Knights turned the tables Monday night for a lopsided 61-39 victory. In what was a fast-paced, physical matchup, the Vikings were in it early before the Knights built a 13 point halftime lead.

In the second half, Cave Spring couldn’t be stopped. They were led by Stark Jones who finished with a game-high 23 points. Graham Lilley finished with 13 points while Owyn Dawyot and Dylan Saunders added 8 and 7 points respectively.

Northside was led by Ayrion Journiette’s 14 points, MyKell Harvey added 8 points in the loss.