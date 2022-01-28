Here’s why ‘Commanders’ has become the new name frontrunner for the Washington Football Team

Washington Football Team center Keith Ismael (60) with teammates during an NFL football game against the New York Giants on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Are you a fan of the Washington Football Team?

Well, new rumors have begun circulating about a potential new name for the team.

The Washington Football Team began plans to change its name in July 2020 after controversy regarding its former moniker, the Washington Redskins.

Since then, NFL fans have been speculating over what the team’s new name will be.

On January 26, a potential clue was brought into conversations about the name change.

Commanders.com has been assigned a new registrant, MarkMonitor, a software company that specializes in domain security and internet identity protection, according to the Richmond Times-Dispatch.

The company has previously assisted the NFL in controlling the online identity of many of the league’s franchises.

The Richmond newspaper talked with the previous owner of the domain who confirmed the sale of the website, but said that he did not have any direct contact with the NFL in the sale.

The Washington Football Team is set to officially reveal its new name and logo on the Today Show on Wednesday, February 2.

Fans will be able to tune in that morning to see if indeed we’ll be seeing the Washington Commanders take the field next season.