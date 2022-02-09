34º
1st and 10 Trophy Tour: Salem’s Cameron Leftwich

Spartans FB was Week 9 honoree

John Appicello, Sports Director

Eric Johnson, Sports Anchor / Reporter

Salem, Va. – The 1st and 10 Trophy Tour 2022 made a stop at another perennial power -- this time in Salem. Two-year captain Cameron Leftwich was the 1st and 10 Player of the Week for Week 9. The Spartans running back rushed for 200 yards and 4 touchdowns in a Tuesday night win over Franklin county. He finished the season with over 13-hundred yards rushing and more than 30 touchdowns. 10 Sports Eric Johnson was on hand to award the talented senior. Leftwich says it was simply a joy to be able to play, considering how Covid was a big factor the past two football seasons.

“It was definitely one to remember. Everything was just so off, it wasn’t like a regular season. We were worried about if we’re playing this week and if teams could compete with us. It was definitely a season to remember,” Leftwich says.

“He was an outstanding leader, undefeated junior season with a state championship. Then to come back and have the senior season he did says a lot about who he is as a player, but he’s an even finer young man,” Spartans head coach Don Holter says.

