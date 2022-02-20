In The Village: Elana Meyers Taylor joins Elizabeth Beisel

Wonder how things are going inside the Olympic Village? Hear from someone who's living there now as well as someone who's been there as an athlete when Olympic medalist Elizabeth Beisel is joined by some of the biggest names at the Winter Olympics.

Team USA bobsledder (and Closing Ceremony flagbearer) Elana Meyers Taylor takes some time out of her day to talk to In the Village about life at the Olympics with a newborn, traveling with a dozen steel runners, and being the first female monobob champion.

