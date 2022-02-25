35º
WATCH: James River, Northside boys advance in region tournament

Brooke Leonard, Sports Reporter

John Appicello, Sports Director

ROANOKE, Va. – In the Region 2C semifinals, the James River boys beat Floyd County 74-40 behind a 31 point third quarter. The win secured a spot in the Class 2 State tournament, the first appearance for the Knights since 2011.

“I can breathe now, no back pain, no chest pain. It feels amazing,” head coach Ethan Humphries said. “We don’t take it for granted, any playoff win. They share the ball so well. A couple of them played together for years and years, it’s fun to watch their chemistry out there.”

In Region 3D, the Northside Viking boys defeated Lord Botetourt 67-42. In the girls bracket, Liberty Christian fell to Spotswood 47-19.

More boys scores:

Region 3C

Fluvanna 89, Liberty Christian 77

Spotswood 66, Heritage-Lynchburg 44

Region 3D

Cave Spring 71, Abingdon 31

Northside 67, Lord Botetourt 52

Region 2C

James River-Buchanan 74, Floyd County 40

Radford 50, Martinsville 39

Region 1B

Altavista 53, Rappahannock County 48

More girls scores:

Region 3C

Spotswood 47, Liberty Christian 19

Region 3D

Carroll County 58, Lord Botetourt 20

Staunton River 65, Magna Vista 58

