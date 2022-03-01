Hokies season opener set for Sept. 2 at Old Dominion University

Virginia Tech's Tayvion Robinson, left, celebrates with Kaleb Smith (80) and quarterback Braxton Burmeister (3) after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Georgia Tech, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

ROANOKE, Va. – The first game of the Virginia Tech football season has officially been nailed down for Sept. 2 at Old Dominion University.

The ACC released its 2022 football schedules at the end of January, but the Hokies’ first game of the season was originally up in the air for either Sept. 2 or Sept. 3. The date for the matchup was officially announced on Tuesday morning by the Virginia Tech athletics department.

Hokies coach Brent Pry and ODU coach Ricky Rahne know each other well and coached together at Penn State under James Franklin.

The time and network for the game will be announced at a later date.

Pry’s home debut will come on Sept. 10 when Boston College visits Lane Stadium, the first of six home games for the Hokies. This will be the third consecutive season Tech’s home debut will be against an ACC opponent.

On Sept. 22, Virginia Tech will host its first Thursday night game since 2018 when their old Big East rival, West Virginia, pays a trip to Blacksburg. The Hokies will be looking to reclaim the Black Diamond Trophy.

Virginia Tech will also play a Thursday night ACC game on the road at NC State. In fact, for the first time in program history, Virginia Tech will play at the three ACC schools that make up “The Triangle,” North Carolina (Oct. 1), NC State (Oct. 27), Duke (Nov. 12).

The Hokies will wrap up the season against two in-state schools, at Liberty on Nov. 19 and at home against Virginia on Nov. 26, in the much anticipated Commonwealth Clash.

