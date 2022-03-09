Washington Commanders trading for QB Carson Wentz, ESPN reports

(Phelan M. Ebenhack, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) looks for a receiver during the first half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

It looks like a familiar face to Washington football fans will now be sporting burgundy and gold this upcoming season.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that the Indianapolis Colts are trading quarterback Carson Wentz to the Washington Commanders for a package of picks.

The picks are said to include two third-rounders.

Schefter also reported that his sources told him that Washington will pay all $28 million due to Wentz for the 2022 season, which includes a $5 million roster bonus due next week.

Wentz would become the 11th quarterback to start for the Commanders franchise since Kirk Cousins left after the 2017 season.

The former No. 2 overall pick spent five seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles before his lone year in Indianapolis last season.