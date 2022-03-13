History on the Hardwoods: Virginia Tech wins first-ever ACC Tournament Championship

Lynn Kidd cuts down the net after winning the ACC Championship

BROOKLYN, N.Y. – Mission accomplished. No. 7 Virginia Tech defeated No. 1 Duke 82-67 to claim the 2022 ACC Tournament Championship, the first in program history. In what’s been a magical week for the Hokies, it ended on a high note at the Barclays Center on Saturday night. With the win, Virginia Tech earns an automatic bid into next week’s NCAA Tournament.

The tempo was fierce from the start for the Hokies and Blue Devils--Tech shooting 5-of-7 from the field while Duke was just as good, shooting 6-of-8, through the first media timeout.

The difference maker? Hunter Cattoor. He finished with a career-high 31 points (7-of-9 from three point range) the second most for any VT player in an ACC Tournament game.

This proved to be Mike Young’s sixth career conference title win, first with Virginia Tech.

Duke had three players finish in double-figures but were a dismal 18 percent shooting from three point range.