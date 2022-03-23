14 Hokies participate in annual Pro Day

BLACKSBURG, Va. – NFL scouts flocked to Blacksburg on Tuesday to see the Hokies in their annual Pro Day. At least three Hokies are expected to be drafted, including defensive end Amare Barno, who ran a 4.37 at the NFL Combine.

“It felt really good, being able to get everything I needed to do done at the combine, the biggest stage possible. Just coming here and don’t have to worry about that, do position drills and focus on that. It went smooth, felt like I was back in my natural position,” Barno said about the day.

Stand out offensive guard Lecitus Smith is also poised to be help to someone’s roster and was confident in his performance on Tuesday.

“I definitely made sure that I kind of was ready to put on a show for them. All the o-line work, I definitely worked on it, it wasn’t something that was too stressful in the back of my mind,” Smith said. “Not to sound boastful, but this is what I do. As far as the 40 and everything else, that was the main thing I was willing to work on and improve on.”

The NFL Draft will be in Las Vegas on April 28.