Salem ready to get back to ‘normal routine’ on the diamond

SALEM, Va. – After two seasons of disruption and less than the norm on the field, Salem is back to full capacity in the stands. A full schedule between the lines and hopefully more of the winning Red Sox tradition.

“You know, this is such an awesome team and I have such great relationships with all these guys,” said first baseman Niko Kavadas. “Getting to come to the clubhouse, Thompson and I’ll get this thing going is really exciting in and I’m excited to see what we can do on the field between the lines.”

Salem finished one game out of the Low-A playoffs under skipper Luke Montz and with a host of top Red Sox prospects on the roster. The focus falls on their development with the final goal of Boston -- never far from anyone’s thoughts.

“We’re here for we’re hired by the Boston Red Sox that’s why I work for and develop these guys, get them better, make them better athletes and better young people,” Montz said. “You know, but at the end of the day you know, these guys wanna win too. They want to go out and work hard in everything they do for BP. They want to go out and beat their opponent so we’ll have rough patches or we have to teach and learn the game and hopefully, we have good patches where we go on 10-12 game win streaks and go from there.”