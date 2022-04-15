Cave Spring sends three to the next level

ROANOKE, Va. – Cave Spring had three athletes sign to play at the next level. Kylie Cundiff will be heading to Emory and Henry for softball, 1000m and 1600m champ Jessica Palisca will be running for Liberty, and state champion basketball player Bryce Cooper is also a standout on the diamond, we will play baseball at VMI.

“I think it says a lot about the kids and the dedication they have for their sports, and I think we have a well rounded group of coaches that keep them heading in the right direction,” athletic director Jon Hartness said. “A lot of their athletic ability, it takes a lot of hard work.”