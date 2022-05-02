Dressler receives two rookie minicamp tryouts

ROANOKE, Va. – He wasn’t drafted this weekend but Covington High School grad Tyler Dressler will still get a chance to impress coaches at the NFL level. The former Richmond Spiders linebacker was invited to the Steelers and Jets rookie minicamp tryouts.

Dressler, who was hoping to sign an undrafted free agent deal, was a three-time All-CAA First Team linebacker. He spoke with 10 Sports ahead of the NFL Draft via zoom last week. He said at the least his goal was to simply get his foot in the door somewhere while keeping in mind his inner ‘Why’.

“What’s my why, I want to be able to give back to my community and give my children something I didn’t necessarily have growing up so just to influence others and give back to those that helped me along this process is really what drives me,” Dressler said.

Dressler will be featured on a future episode on season two of “Around the Way with EJ” which will premiere May 6 for WSLS Insiders, May 8 everywhere else.