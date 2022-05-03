Christiansburg, North Cross hold signing days

Roanoke & Christiansburg – Spring sports signings continue into May, including a monster celebration at the home of the Blue Demons with 23 student athletes honored.
“This is the most decorated senior class we’ve had in that respect with 23 kids signing. if you listen to their bios they’re as good a student as they are athletes and they’re all great kids so were very thankful they will be representing Christiansburg High School in their collegiate days,” Blue Demons athletic director Tim Cromer explained.
In addition, North Cross signs four athletes to the next level, including a pair who move on to play in less than mainstream sports.
“This is a very special day and sort of different we have a we have someone going for sailing and then we have someone for ice hockey which is different for us and that they can do this on top of the academics that North Cross provides is pretty special,” Raiders athletic director Blair Trail says.
The North Cross signees are as follows:
- Spencer Brown, Class of ‘22 has committed to play Men’s Soccer at Roanoke College (Div 3) in Salem, VA
- Jackson Haskins, Class of ‘22 has committed to play Juniors Hockey next year with the The New England Wolves in Laconia, New Hampshire
- Adoria Sanders, Class of ‘22 has committed to play Women’s Soccer at Eckerd College (Div 2) in St. Petersburg, FL
- Tanner Vogel, Class of ‘22 has committed to the Sailing Team at Eckerd College (Div 2) in St. Petersburg, FL
The Christiansburg signees are as follows:
21-22 College Signing List
Anna Blaine - Soccer - Ferrum College
Lilly Shepherd - Soccer and Track - Concord University
Jordin Harris - Soccer - South Carolina State
Natalie Jones - Diving - James Madison University
Kayla Waters - Cross Country/Track - Christopher Newport University
Baylee Reasor - Softball - Emory and Henry
Kenna Smith - Tennis - Freed-Hardeman University
Dillon Craig - XC/Indoor/Outdoor - Milligan University
Aiden Lacoma - Wrestling - Virginia Tech
Luke Robie - Wrestling - Virginia Tech
Tyrique Taylor - Football - Emory and Henry
Casey Graham - Football - Emory and Henry
Kenyon Johnson-Buchannon - Football - Ferrum College
Reid Allen - Football - Concord University
Nate Hall - Baseball - Concord University
Dawson Gragg - Baseball - Concord University
Kendall Britt - Soccer - Concord University
Emilee Horton - Bowling - Tusculum University
Nathan Filipiak - Lacrosse - Randolf College
Zander Grimes - Lacrosse - Barton College
Drew Lloyd - Football - Emory and Henry
Jaxon Clarke - Football - Virginia Military Institute
Stephan Myrtil - Football - Bluefield University