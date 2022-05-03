Christiansburg, North Cross hold signing days

Roanoke & Christiansburg – Spring sports signings continue into May, including a monster celebration at the home of the Blue Demons with 23 student athletes honored.

“This is the most decorated senior class we’ve had in that respect with 23 kids signing. if you listen to their bios they’re as good a student as they are athletes and they’re all great kids so were very thankful they will be representing Christiansburg High School in their collegiate days,” Blue Demons athletic director Tim Cromer explained.

In addition, North Cross signs four athletes to the next level, including a pair who move on to play in less than mainstream sports.

“This is a very special day and sort of different we have a we have someone going for sailing and then we have someone for ice hockey which is different for us and that they can do this on top of the academics that North Cross provides is pretty special,” Raiders athletic director Blair Trail says.

The North Cross signees are as follows:

- Spencer Brown, Class of ‘22 has committed to play Men’s Soccer at Roanoke College (Div 3) in Salem, VA

- Jackson Haskins, Class of ‘22 has committed to play Juniors Hockey next year with the The New England Wolves in Laconia, New Hampshire

- Adoria Sanders, Class of ‘22 has committed to play Women’s Soccer at Eckerd College (Div 2) in St. Petersburg, FL

- Tanner Vogel, Class of ‘22 has committed to the Sailing Team at Eckerd College (Div 2) in St. Petersburg, FL

The Christiansburg signees are as follows:

21-22 College Signing List

Anna Blaine - Soccer - Ferrum College

Lilly Shepherd - Soccer and Track - Concord University

Jordin Harris - Soccer - South Carolina State

Natalie Jones - Diving - James Madison University

Kayla Waters - Cross Country/Track - Christopher Newport University

Baylee Reasor - Softball - Emory and Henry

Kenna Smith - Tennis - Freed-Hardeman University

Dillon Craig - XC/Indoor/Outdoor - Milligan University

Aiden Lacoma - Wrestling - Virginia Tech

Luke Robie - Wrestling - Virginia Tech

Tyrique Taylor - Football - Emory and Henry

Casey Graham - Football - Emory and Henry

Kenyon Johnson-Buchannon - Football - Ferrum College

Reid Allen - Football - Concord University

Nate Hall - Baseball - Concord University

Dawson Gragg - Baseball - Concord University

Kendall Britt - Soccer - Concord University

Emilee Horton - Bowling - Tusculum University

Nathan Filipiak - Lacrosse - Randolf College

Zander Grimes - Lacrosse - Barton College

Drew Lloyd - Football - Emory and Henry

Jaxon Clarke - Football - Virginia Military Institute

Stephan Myrtil - Football - Bluefield University