Around the Way with EJ: Virginia Tech freshman pitcher Emma Lemley

BLACKSBURG, Va. – “You know, I work just as hard as the batters do for whoever I’m playing against so I just have to remember that I deserve to be here too and I just go right at them.”

Emma Lemley was a four-year letter winner at Jefferson Forest High School who was lights out in the circle as the ace pitcher.

Her talent hasn’t wavered now that she’s on a bigger stage as a freshman at Virginia Tech. She’s been dialed in having already recorded her first career no-hitter and when teams have been able to get hits on her, they rarely lead to runs. Lemley ranks third in the ACC with an ERA of 1.65 and is also among the best in strikeouts.

In this season two premiere episode, Lemley talks about her transition to college, what makes her fearless, learning from fellow ace pitcher Keely Rochard and her goals for the No. 2 Virginia Tech Hokies.

