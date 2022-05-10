Batting must stay hot for Virginia Tech softball heading into ACC tournament this weekend

BLACKSBURG, Va. – The Virginia Tech softball team captured the ACC Regular Season title, and earned the number one seed for the ACC tournament. Headlined by stellar pitching and good hitting, the Hokies may be the most dangerous team in the field.

While Emma Lemley and Keely Rochard rank among the best in the conference, they have plenty of support at the plate. Seven players are averaging over .300, with Meredith Slaw and Emma Ritter well over .400. The second ranked team in the nation will not have played in over a week when they take the field on Thursday in Pittsburgh, and need their hits to remain consistent, or better.

“I would like to continue to have good at bats, that’s the thing with us offensively, a lot of times we get ourselves out,” head coach Pete D’Amour said. “Can we swing better pitches earlier in the count? Then work counts to where we’re getting walks and good pitches to hit.”

“Keeping our bats hot is going to be our biggest thing this weekend and future games to come,” outfielder Emma Ritter added. “I think just doing what we’re doing and keep playing hard and playing as a team is our biggest thing.”

Ad

The Hokies will open up play in the second round of the ACC tournament Thursday at 11am against the winner of Louisville and Syracuse.