William Fleming boys soccer takes down Staunton River 7-0

MONETA, Va. – The William Fleming boys soccer team hit the road Tuesday night for a Blue Ridge District battle at Staunton River. The Colonels, sitting atop the district, started the scoring seven minutes into the game. David Del Cid passed it up the field to Edward Yonda who was able to score it for the 1-0 advantage.

The Golden Eagles answered nearly twice just minutes to follow. One shot attempt went off the crossbar before the Colonels swooped in to prevent a rebound shot. Later, Cameron Diggs had a corner shot that was tracked by Antonio Perez. His header was blocked but he scored on a rebound opportunity--or so he thought. The goal would be taken back due to an offsides call.

Fleming would go on to get goals from Karol Naredo-Solabac and John Parra on their way to 7-0 victory.