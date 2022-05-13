Hokies softball beats Syracuse, advance to ACC semifinal

PITTSBURGH, PA – Championship quarterfinals over seven innings of work to help the Virginia Tech Hokies over the Orange 2-1. With the win, Tech advances to the semifinals of the ACC Championship In addition to her 10 strikeouts, Rochard (23-2) tossed seven innings, giving up one run on seven hits and walking four for Virginia Tech (41-6). Freshman Bre Peck led the way offensively for the Hokies, going 1-for-3 in the ballgame with a home run and an RBI. Junior Morgan Overaitis also helped out, going 1-for-2 for Virginia Tech with an RBI. Sophomore Emma Ritter provided some offense as well, going 1-for-2 with a double and a walk.

Trailing 1-0, the Hokies first put runs on the board in the third inning. Virginia Tech got an RBI single from Overaitis, scoring junior Jayme Bailey from second base. The game remained tied until the very next inning, when the Hokies got going again on offense. Virginia Tech picked up a run on Peck’s one-out solo, which brought the score to 2-1 in favor of the Hokies. The score remained 2-1 for the rest of the game, as Virginia Tech held on for the win.

The Hokies will play the winner of No. 4 seed Notre Dame and No. 5 seed Clemson tomorrow at 1 p.m.