Moving on: No. 5 W&L shuts out Transylvania 21-0 in NCAA Second Round

Eric Johnson, Sports Anchor / Reporter

Washington and Lee women's lacrosse defeats Transylvania (WSLS)

LEXINGTON, Va. – In the second round of the NCAA DIII Women’s Lacrosse Tournament, No. 5 Washington and Lee defeated Transylvania 21-0 at Watt Field on Sunday.

The Generals jumped to an 8-0 lead through the first quarter of play with three early goals from Allie Schwab. W&L held a 15-0 advantage at halftime before scoring 6 more goals in the second half to secure the victory.

Transylvania was held to just four shots on goal and 8 shots overall.

Washington and Lee will face No. 12 Wesleyan next weekend in the third round of the NCAA DIII Tournament.

