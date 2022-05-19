86º

Highlanders sign 6 at spring signing event

Glenvar tradition of cultivating college athletes grows

John Appicello, Sports Director

Glenvar signs six student athletes to the next level this spring. (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Salem, Va. – The Highlanders sign six more athletes to the next level in this year’s spring signing event. Glenvar Athletic Director Jason Murray says the culture is in place for these student-athletes to excel at the highest of levels.

“It speaks volumes to not only our student body but our coaching staff, the parents -- the kids work hard. They’re here day in and day out working and most of them are playing 2 and 3 sports. It’s becoming a tradition here to work hard and you put your work boots on go to work, and I think good things come out of it,” Murray explained.

Here are the six student athletes who signed Thursday at Glenvar High.

1: Sarah Kate Tozier - Softball (Bridgewater College)

2: Tyler Johnson - Track and Field (Hurdles) (Bridgewater College)

3: Clay Caldwell - Baseball (Emory & Henry)

4: Daniel Zearfoss - Cross Country and Track and Field (Roanoke College)

5: Stephen Barber Jr. - Basketball (Lynchburg College)

6: Laney Garner - Competition Cheer (Bluefield College)

John serves as the Sports Director at WSLS 10. From Virginia Tech, to NASCAR and everything in between, WSLS 10 Sports covers the names making big plays in the NBA, NFL, NHL and MLB.

