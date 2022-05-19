Highlanders sign 6 at spring signing event

Salem, Va. – The Highlanders sign six more athletes to the next level in this year’s spring signing event. Glenvar Athletic Director Jason Murray says the culture is in place for these student-athletes to excel at the highest of levels.

“It speaks volumes to not only our student body but our coaching staff, the parents -- the kids work hard. They’re here day in and day out working and most of them are playing 2 and 3 sports. It’s becoming a tradition here to work hard and you put your work boots on go to work, and I think good things come out of it,” Murray explained.

Here are the six student athletes who signed Thursday at Glenvar High.

1: Sarah Kate Tozier - Softball (Bridgewater College)

2: Tyler Johnson - Track and Field (Hurdles) (Bridgewater College)

3: Clay Caldwell - Baseball (Emory & Henry)

4: Daniel Zearfoss - Cross Country and Track and Field (Roanoke College)

5: Stephen Barber Jr. - Basketball (Lynchburg College)

6: Laney Garner - Competition Cheer (Bluefield College)