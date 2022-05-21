Hokies softball soars over Saint Francis behind Rochard no-hitter

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Senior Keely Rochard turned in a stellar performance on Friday in the first game of the Blacksburg Regional, throwing a no-hitter and striking out 17 to lead No. 3 Virginia Tech over Saint Francis (Pa.) 4-0.

Rochard (24-2) racked up her ninth no-hitter in her storied career. The Hokies (42-7) will play on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET against the winner of Kentucky-Miami (Ohio).Attendance (1,923) for the game marked the third-most all-time.

Offensively, the Hokies were paced by freshman Bre Peck, who went 2-for-3 on the day with a double. Sophomore Cameron Fagan compiled a noteworthy effort as well, going 1-for-3 with a double and a walk. Junior Kelsey Bennett also contributed for Virginia Tech, putting together one hit in three trips to the plate while adding an RBI.

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Hokies took the lead for good in the fourth, scoring for the first time in the inning. Virginia Tech plated a run on a based-loaded walk by senior Ally Repko.

The Hokies then tacked on runs in the fifth and sixth innings, with their biggest output coming in the sixth when they scored two times. Senior Mackenzie Lawter and junior Jayme Bailey came in to score those two runs in the frame.

GAME NOTES

» Sophomore Emma Ritter stole two bases in Friday’s game.

» The Hokies swiped five bases as a team.

» The Hokies drew five walks from Saint Francis (PA) pitching.

» Peck led the Hokies at the plate, going 2-for-3 with a double.