Hokies split series in Super Regional, approach decisive Game 3 against Florida

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Virginia Tech split their games on Saturday, first beating Florida 6-0, then losing 7-2 in Game 2. A couple missed opportunities including 10 runners left on base, something the Hokies don’t expect to do on Sunday.

“We had chances to score runs that game, I mean, we walked 7 times, 5 hits, left ten on, it’s post season you have to cash in when you have opportunities and we just didn’t today,” head coach Pete D’Amour said,

“We still go out there and play our game, do what we do best,” Sophomore Emma Ritter added. “We’ve shown the past few weeks that we’re a fighting team, we can go out there and compete with anybody, so it’s about going out there, playing hard, keeping the same mindset.”

Keely Rochard pitched all seven innings in the Game 1 shut out, but only pitched one inning in Game 2. Head Coach Pete D’Amour expects her to be fresh Sunday.

“It’s a big deal and I told the players after, we have a fresh Keely tomorrow. So here we go, I have a lot of confidence in Keely Rochard, she’s won me a lot of big games and she gets the ball tomorrow.”

A decisive Game 3 between Virginia Tech and Florida will start at 2 p.m. on Sunday. Winner advances to the College World Series in Oklahoma City.