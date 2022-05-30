Christopher Newport, Trine, reach Softball Championship Series

SALEM, Va. – Top-seed Christopher Newport (VA) edged Texas Lutheran 4-3 in 9 innings on Sunday, while 6-seed Trine (IN) blanked Berry 5-0 to advance to the Finals series of the NCAA Division 3 tournament in Salem.

Both teams played through their brackets without a loss in reaching the Finals.

Game one between the Captains and the Thunder is set for 1:30 Monday from Salem’s Moyer Softball Complex. Game two will be played Tuesday at 11 a.m. Game three(if necessary) is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.